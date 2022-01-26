One child dead after crash on Bell Road in Antioch

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A child has died following a crash in Antioch Wednesday morning, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

The single-car crash happened shortly after 8 a.m. on Bell Road near Hickory Hollow Parkway. Two children were ejected from the vehicle. One of them has died; details on possible injuries of the other have not yet been released.

The children's father was also injured in the crash. He is currently hospitalized.

Other details on the crash or what caused it have not yet been released.

NewsChannel 5 will update this article as more information is made available.