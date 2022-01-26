Watch
One child dead after crash on Bell Road in Antioch

MNPD
The scene of the crash in which one child died in Antioch Wednesday morning.
Posted at 9:32 AM, Jan 26, 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A child has died following a crash in Antioch Wednesday morning, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

The single-car crash happened shortly after 8 a.m. on Bell Road near Hickory Hollow Parkway. Two children were ejected from the vehicle. One of them has died; details on possible injuries of the other have not yet been released.

The children's father was also injured in the crash. He is currently hospitalized.

Other details on the crash or what caused it have not yet been released.

NewsChannel 5 will update this article as more information is made available.

