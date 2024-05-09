One child is in critical condition after getting caught in storm drain during severe weather

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — One child is in critical condition after last night's storms.

According to his Facebook page, Director of Schools at Rutherford County, Dr. Jimmy Sullivan's son was involved in a tragic event.

In his post, he stated that while the neighbors were helping pick up debris, the neighborhood kids were playing in the water in the streets.

"Somehow, Asher got caught in the storm drain and was swept under the neighborhood streets," Dr. Sullivan wrote. "He eventually came out in a drainage ditch and CPR was administered for quite some time. His heart beat was reestablished but the damage is substantial. Currently, we are at Vanderbilt after being transported from Ascension."

Dr. Sullivan stated that Asher's lungs are severely damaged and he's not showing much brain activity.

We will update as more info comes in.