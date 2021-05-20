One critically hurt in shooting at Nashville apartments

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — An investigation got underway Thursday morning after one person was shot at a Nashville apartment complex.

Metro Nashville police said the shooting happened at the Granstaff Apartments, located on Rosa Parks Boulevard.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting. Police said the victim was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

Investigators said they have strong leads on a possible suspect, who they believe fled in a silver Nissan Murano.

No additional details were known.