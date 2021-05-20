Watch
One critically hurt in shooting at Nashville apartments

WTVF
Metro Nashville police said the shooting happened at the Granstaff Apartments, located on Rosa Parks Boulevard.
Posted at 10:49 AM, May 20, 2021
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — An investigation got underway Thursday morning after one person was shot at a Nashville apartment complex.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting. Police said the victim was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

Investigators said they have strong leads on a possible suspect, who they believe fled in a silver Nissan Murano.

No additional details were known.

