NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — One person was critically injured in a shooting at an apartment complex early Friday morning, according to Metro Nashville Police.

The shooting happened at about 4:30a.m. on Creekwood Drive, north of Nashville.

Sky5 flew over the scene and saw investigators using flashlights to look for evidence around an apartment building.

At this point, police have not said what led to the gunfire.

No arrests have been made.