WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) - - A juvenile has been charged with criminal homicide in the death of another juvenile after a shooting.

Deputies say they received a call about an attempted break-in at a home on NW Clearview Drive in Mt. Juliet.

The caller said they shot the intruder as they were entering the home.

When deputies arrived on scene, they found a person had been shot. The person was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies say after further investigation they charged a juvenile with criminal homicide.

A burglary of the home did not occur as the caller reported.