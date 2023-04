PARIS, Tenn. (WTVF) — One person has died after being hit by a tree in Henry County.

The Henry Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to the 800 block of Haglersville Road in Mansfield Saturday morning to a report of a tree that had fallen on someone.

Upon arrival, an unresponsive patient was found and eventually pronounced dead at the scene.

Initial indications suggest that the operator of the tractor was attempting to remove the fallen tree from the road when the accident occurred.