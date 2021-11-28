One dead after car collides with bus on Interstate 24

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — One man died on Interstate 24 Sunday morning after a bus hit a car near Haywood Lane.

The preliminary investigation showed a 2011 Honda Civic, for an unknown reason, was stopped in a lane of travel with no lights on, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

The bus, driven by Shannon Carroll, 46, of Florida, traveled eastbound when Carroll reported that he was unable to avoid the collision at 3:15 a.m. An unidentified man in the Civic died at the scene. Neither occupant of the Honda Civic wore their seatbelt, and police said it's unclear which man was driving. The second occupant of the Civic and registered owner, Luis Fernando Cruz of Nashville, was transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center with serious injuries.

After the crash, investigators found that the Civic was in park and the light switch turned off. There was evidence of alcohol involvement inside the Honda Civic. None of the eight occupants of the bus were injured, police said.

The medical examiner will work to identify the man who died.

Potential charges against Cruz are pending the completion of the investigation, police said.