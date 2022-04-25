One dead after crash near Lebanon Public Square

LEBANON, Tenn. (WTVF) — A person has died after a crash Monday evening in Lebanon's Public Square.

Police say the vehicle the person was driving was hit by another car with an impaired driver behind the wheel.

The woman was taken into custody.

A child was also inside the vehicle that was hit by the impaired driver. The child was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

The woman was involved in another accident right before the fatal accident happened.

Witnesses told police the woman didn't hit her brakes before striking the car with the victim and child inside.

This story will be updated as we receive more information.