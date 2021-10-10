One dead after road rage shooting in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville Police Department officers said one man is dead Sunday morning after a road rage shooting this weekend.

Officers responded at 9:50 a.m. Saturday and found Emilio Lopez-Lajuj, unresponsive and sitting in the driver’s seat of his Toyota Camry with a gunshot wound to his upper left leg in the 900 block of Richards Road. His car was running and still in drive, police said. Lopez-Lajuj died at the scene.

MNPD homicide unit detectives reviewed surveillance video, which showed that Lopez-Lajuj was slowly driving west on Richards Road when a newer model black Dodge Charger with tinted windows and black wheels drove around the Camry.

Police said Lopez-Lajuj then pulled his car up to the Dodge Charger and bumped the Charger’s driver’s side rear quarter panel. Lopez-Lajuj and the other driver got out of their vehicles and appeared to briefly argue prior to the shooting. The suspect drove off toward Interstate 24 and Haywood Lane.

Anyone with information about this fatal shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.