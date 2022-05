HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man is dead following a shooting at the Margaret Robertson Apartments in Hermitage.

Metro police responded to the apartment complex in the 500 block of Margaret Robertson Drive around 5:00 a.m. Sunday morning.

Police report that an adult male was killed during the shooting. A suspect is not in custody.

No details regarding the cause of the shooting or the identity of the victim have been released at this time.