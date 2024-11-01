One dead after shooting in East Nashville on Neill Avenue

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — One person is dead Friday night after a shooting on Neill Avenue in East Nashville.

Police said the male victim suffered a gunshot wound, and he was dead when authorities arrived.

Detectives with the Metro Nashville Police Department are working to determine what happened, they said.

This is all we know about this shooting at this time.

