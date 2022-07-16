One dead after shooting on 14th Avenue South

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Investigations are underway after a fatal Friday night shooting.

Metro Nashville Police responded to the Edgehill housing community in the 1300 block of 14th Avenue South around 7:20 p.m.

Upon arrival, police and paramedics found a 40-year-old male victim dead at the scene with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim carried no identification and police are working to confirm his identity by his fingerprints.

No suspect is in custody at this time.

Officials are asking for anyone with information about the shooting to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.