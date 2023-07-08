Investigations underway after deadly shooting, attempted robbery at Clarksville Pike gas station

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Investigations are underway after officials responded to a robbery call around 3:24 a.m. Saturday morning.

The incident occurred in the 2600 block of Clarksville Pike at a gas station near the Cumberland Gardens development.

Metro Police told NewsChannel 5 that a gas station employee shot a man who was attempting to rob the gas station. The robbery suspect died at the scene.

No further information on the identities of the employee, the robbery suspect or the events that took place before the shooting are available at this time.

NewsChannel 5 will continue to update this story as more details are released.