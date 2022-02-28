One dead after shooting on Dellway Drive

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Investigations are underway after a man was found dead this morning.

Metro Nashville Police Department responded to a call around 4:36 a.m. in the 100 block of Dellway Drive.

Officers report that shots were fired up the road and the male victim was hit while driving. The victim's car came to a rest in the driveway of a home. Metro police are investigating the home for residential security cameras.

No further information has been made available about the identity of the victim.

No suspect is in custody at this time.

NewsChannel 5 will update this story as more information is released.