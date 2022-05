NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — One person has died following a shooting in the 300 block of Hickory Hollow Terrace.

Metro Police responded to the scene around 3:00 p.m. Monday afternoon.

One of the two gunshot wound victims died shortly after being transported to the hospital. No information about the condition of the other person or the cause of the shooting is available at this time.

This story is developing and NewsChannel 5 will continue to update it as more information is released.