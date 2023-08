NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — One person is dead and one person is injured after a single-vehicle car crash early Sunday morning.

Police responded to the scene in the 500 block of Blue Hole Road around 4:00 a.m.

No further information on the identities of the victims or the cause of the crash is available at this time.

NewsChannel 5 will continue to update this story as more details are released.