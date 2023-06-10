Watch Now
One dead after single-vehicle crash on I-40 East near I-24 split

Posted at 11:50 AM, Jun 10, 2023
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash on I-40 East near the I-24 split Saturday morning.

According to Metro Police, a man who has not yet been identified was driving a Mitsubishi Galant around 5:00 a.m. For an unknown reason, the driver left the roadway and struck a rock wall.

Officials transported the driver to TriStar Centennial Medical Center, where he later died. Efforts are being made to contact the driver's family.

No further information is available at this

