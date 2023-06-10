One dead after single-vehicle crash on I-40 East near I-24 split

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash on I-40 East near the I-24 split Saturday morning.

According to Metro Police, a man who has not yet been identified was driving a Mitsubishi Galant around 5:00 a.m. For an unknown reason, the driver left the roadway and struck a rock wall.

Officials transported the driver to TriStar Centennial Medical Center, where he later died. Efforts are being made to contact the driver's family.

No further information is available at this