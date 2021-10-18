Watch
One dead after SUV crashes into Mill Creek in Antioch

Sandra Galvez, NewsChannel 5
A driver died Monday morning after their SUV crashed into Mill Creek in Antioch.
Posted at 3:48 AM, Oct 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-18 04:48:39-04

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WTVF) — One person was killed when their SUV crashed into Mill Creek in Antioch early Monday.

The crash happened at about 1:00a.m. Monday, just south of the intersection of Antioch Pike and Haywood Lane.

Metro Nashville police said it appears the driver was speeding around a corner when they went over a bridge and crashed into Mill Creek.

The person inside the SUV died at the scene.

Investigators told NewsChannel 5 there were no skid marks on the road, so it appeared the driver didn't hit the brakes.

Antioch Pike was shut down while crews retrieved the SUV from the creek.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
