One dead after SUV crashes into Mill Creek in Antioch

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WTVF) — One person was killed when their SUV crashed into Mill Creek in Antioch early Monday.

The crash happened at about 1:00a.m. Monday, just south of the intersection of Antioch Pike and Haywood Lane.

Metro Nashville police said it appears the driver was speeding around a corner when they went over a bridge and crashed into Mill Creek.

The person inside the SUV died at the scene.

Investigators told NewsChannel 5 there were no skid marks on the road, so it appeared the driver didn't hit the brakes.

Antioch Pike was shut down while crews retrieved the SUV from the creek.