One dead after train collides with dump truck in Waverly

QAVERLY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Police say a dump truck driver was killed in a collision with a train near Scepter Road in Waverly before noon.

Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis says it appears the driver did not see the train and pulled out onto the tracks.

Gas and oil leaked onto the roadway following the collision. The area remains closed for cleanup.

