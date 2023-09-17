Watch Now
One dead after two-vehicle crash in Clarksville

Clarksville Police Department
Posted at 7:00 AM, Sep 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-17 08:10:36-04

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Investigations are underway after a deadly crash on I-24 East near mile marker 11 in Clarksville Sunday morning.

Clarksville Police responded to the scene around 5:49 a.m. Upon arrival, officials found one person deceased. I-24 East is completely shut down near mile marker 11 following the incident.

Drivers are encouraged to divert from the area on the interstate and onto Martin Luther King Boulevard, at the 76 connector.

The I-24 East onramp is shut down as well as police ask drivers to find another route until the roadway is clear and reopened.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is leading the investigation of this crash.

