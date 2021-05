NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two men were shot in Bordeaux Sunday evening leaving one of them dead and another injured.

The shooting happened at 1473 Dolan Road around 5:10 p.m.

Metro police says the suspect is not in custody and no further information about who the shooter might be has been released.

This is a developing story and NewsChannel 5 will keep you updated as we learn more information.