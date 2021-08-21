One dead, another injured in Friday night Clarksville shooting

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — One is dead and another is injured in the aftermath of a shooting in Clarksville late Friday night.

Clarksville police say they responded to a call for a shooting in the area of Ninth Street and Shearor Street at 11 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found two men who had been shot.

Both victims were taken to Tennova Hospital, where one later died.

Victim names are being withheld until next of kin notifications are made.

Detectives are actively investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Andrea Martin at 931-648-0656, ext. 5224. Tips can also be made by calling Tips Line at 931-645-8477, or anonymously online at P3Tips.