One dead, another injured in shooting at Hookah City Cafe in South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — One man was killed and another was injured in an early morning shooting at a South Nashville strip mall.

Metro police said the shooting happened shortly after 3:30 a.m. Friday inside Hookah City Cafe, located on Nolensville Pike.

Officers found 23-year-old Edgardo Cruz-Reyes injured in the parking lot outside the business. He was transferred to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died.

Witnesses told police a gunman opened fire inside the bar during a physical fight they say stemmed from an argument about a woman. Several people left the business before police could get there.

Anyone with information about Cruz-Reyes’ murder was asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.

Editor's note: A previous version of this article stated that Edgardo Cruz-Reyes was 43 years old, not 23. This was based on incorrect information provided to us by Metro police. Metro police has issued a correction, and the article has been updated to reflect that information.