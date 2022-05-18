One dead following crash on I-840

THOMPSON'S STATION, Tenn. (WTVF) — One person is dead following a crash on I-840 Wednesday.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol responded to the crash on the interstate south of Franklin near Thompson's Station. THP report that a commercial tractor-trailer overturned on the highway.

THP agents say that there is no hazmat situation associated with the overturned vehicle.

No information about the identity of the deceased or the cause of the accident is available at the time.

NewsChannel 5 will continue to update this story as more details are released.