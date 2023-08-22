Watch Now
One dead following explosion of North Carolina home owned by Titans defensive back Caleb Farley

Mike Marshall/AP
A Tennessee Titans' helmet sits on the sidelines during the first half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans Monday, Jan. 1, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Mike Marshall)
Posted at 11:13 AM, Aug 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-22 12:13:46-04

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WTVF) — One person has died after a North Carolina home owned by Titans defensive back Caleb Farley exploded overnight Monday.

Iredell County Emergency Management told local media the person was found in the debris of the home located near Lake Norman.

One other person was injured and they were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Property records show Farley purchased the home last year.

Farley is from North Carolina.

Reports said Farley was seen at the home Tuesday morning.

NewsChannel5 has reached out to the Titans for comment.

