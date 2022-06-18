One dead following motorcycle crash in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Clarksville Police responded to a fatal motorcycle crash on Friday night.

The crash took place on Fort Campbell Boulevard and Ringgold Road when a Toyota Highlander was traveling southbound in the left turn lane of Fort Campbell Boulevard. A 2015 Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle was driving in the center northbound lane of Fort Campbell Boulevard and proceeded through into the intersection of Ringgold Road.

The Highlander turned into the path of the Ninja and hit the motorcycle. Life-saving measures were made following the crash on the driver of the motorcycle, 33-year-old Dwayne Marable.

Marable was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

No further information is available at this time.