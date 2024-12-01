Watch Now
One dead in a house fire in Montgomery County

Nashville firefighters respond to call on July 17, 2020.
MONTGOMERY CO. TENN. (WTVF) — Montgomery Co. Shefriff's deputies say there was a house
fire on the 900 block of Calvert Dr. Two deputies arrived on the scene first to try and rescue the two people in the burning house.

There were two people in the house, one person was able to get out while the other died in the fire.

The two deputies who showed up at the scene first were checked for smoke inhalation and heat exposure. One was sent to the hospital.

This is still an ongoing investigation as to what caused
the fire, we will update this story once we receive new information.

If you have more information about this story, please email me at Kendrick.Wright@newschannel5.com.

