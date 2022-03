HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — One person is dead following a fatal car crash on Monday.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol reports troopers are investigating a two-vehicle car crash that occurred at mile marker 3 eastbound on Highway 286.

TDOT

The crash took place between a commercial vehicle and an SUV.

The eastbound lanes are closed until the investigation is complete.

