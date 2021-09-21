One dead in fatal Murfreesboro car fire

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — One person is dead after a car fire that took place outside of a Dollar General store in Murfreesboro Tuesday morning, according to Rutherford County Fire Rescue.

RCFR, the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office and Rutherford County EMS were dispatched to the strip mall on the 5000 block of Lebanon Road shortly after 10 a.m. when the vehicle fire was reported.

When crews arrived, they found one person dead in the driver's seat of the burning car. RCFR and RCSO are together investigating the incident.

The businesses located at the Lebanon Road strip mall will be temporarily inaccessible as crews work to clear the scene. RCFR could not offer an estimate as to when the businesses would be accessible, but said that it wouldn't be much longer.

This story will be updated as more information is made available.