FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — One person is dead Thursday night after a multi-vehicle crash in Franklin on Interstate 65, leading onto the Interstate 840 exit.

Authorities with the Williamson County Sheriff's Office haven't yet said how many cars were involved. Traffic was backed up past Peytonsville Road.

The exit lane to get on I-840 is now reopen.

This is a developing story. NewsChannel 5 will make updates when they are available.