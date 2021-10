NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — One is dead after a shooting that took place in Nashville Friday night, Metro Nashville police say.

The incident took place around 8:30 p.m. Friday on Charlotte Avenue and 42nd Avenue North, where someone from one car shot at another car.

The victim driver was struck by gunfire and crashed into a WeGo bus shelter. That person died on the scene.

No other victims were reported.

No suspect information has yet been made available.