Watch
News

Actions

One dead in I-24 West crash in Nashville

items.[0].image.alt
TDOT
The I-24 Nashville crash in which one person died early Saturday morning.
I-24 Crash - 04102021.JPG
Posted at 5:28 AM, Apr 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-10 06:28:34-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — One person is dead after a single vehicle crash early Saturday morning in Nashville.

According to Metro police, the crash took place just after 3 a.m. near Murfreesboro Road and Exit 52 of I-24.

One other person was injured in the crash, but the extent of their injuries is unknown.

Further details in the crash are limited. While crews work to clear the scene, the westbound roadway in the area is closed. At the time of writing, the estimated clear time for the crash is 6 a.m.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360 Storm 5 Weather_NSPS.png

Get the forecast