One dead in I-24 West crash in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — One person is dead after a single vehicle crash early Saturday morning in Nashville.

According to Metro police, the crash took place just after 3 a.m. near Murfreesboro Road and Exit 52 of I-24.

One other person was injured in the crash, but the extent of their injuries is unknown.

Further details in the crash are limited. While crews work to clear the scene, the westbound roadway in the area is closed. At the time of writing, the estimated clear time for the crash is 6 a.m.