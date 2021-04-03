One dead in I-40 crash in Wilson County early Saturday morning

MOUNT JULIET, Tenn. (WTVF) — One person is dead following a crash on I-40 West in Wilson County early Saturday morning.

The crash near Exit 226 was reported just before 3 a.m.

According to Tennessee Highway Patrol, a Toyota Camry was headed east in the westbound lanes when it struck a semi truck that was traveling west.

One of the people in the Camry died due to their injuries in the crash.

Because of the crash, westbound lanes of I-40 in the area are closed at the time of writing. Eastbound traffic is affected with rubbernecking delays. The crash is expected to clear at 10 a.m.