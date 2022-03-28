One dead in Monday morning Germantown shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man is dead following a shooting that took place in the Germantown area of Nashville Monday morning.

The shooting was reported a few minutes before 10:30 a.m. Metro police say the incident took place in the intersection of 22nd Avenue North and Underwood Street.

The suspect was driving a small, white, four-door vehicle that was missing its front bumper. While the victim was walking on 22nd Avenue, the suspect drove up to him, exited the vehicle and shot him once.

As the victim fell over, the suspect stood over him and shot him twice more. The suspect then escaped from the scene on Underwood Street. The victim was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

MNPD is investigating the shooting.

