One dead in overnight crash on I-24 East near Old Hickory Boulevard

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — One person is dead and two others are injured following a crash that took place on I-24 early Saturday morning, according to Nashville police.

The crash happened on I-24 East at mile marker 39, near Lickton Pike just before Old Hickory Boulevard, shortly after 2:30 a.m.

The crash involved three vehicles. Further details have not yet been released.

At the time of writing, the eastbound right lane and right shoulder in the area are blocked.

NewsChannel 5 will update this article as more information is made available.