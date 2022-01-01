Watch
News

Actions

One dead in overnight crash on I-24 East near Old Hickory Boulevard

items.[0].image.alt
WTVF
FILE photo
Police-Bluelights900_1443101312637_24351626_ver1.0_640_480.jpg
Posted at 7:15 AM, Jan 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-01 08:20:04-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — One person is dead and two others are injured following a crash that took place on I-24 early Saturday morning, according to Nashville police.

The crash happened on I-24 East at mile marker 39, near Lickton Pike just before Old Hickory Boulevard, shortly after 2:30 a.m.

The crash involved three vehicles. Further details have not yet been released.

At the time of writing, the eastbound right lane and right shoulder in the area are blocked.

NewsChannel 5 will update this article as more information is made available.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MicrosoftTeams-image (1).png

Check the forecast