One dead in overnight crash on I-65 South near Rosa L. Parks Boulevard

The scene of the crash on I-65 South near Rosa L. Parks Boulevard.
Posted at 6:37 AM, Jul 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-31 07:37:39-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — One person is dead and another is injured after a crash near Rosa L. Parks Boulevard early Saturday morning.

According to Metro police, the crash happened around 2:30 a.m. at mile marker 84 on I-65 South.

Three vehicles were involved. No word was given on what caused the crash.

At the time of writing, all southbound lanes in the area are closed. The nearby exit ramp, right shoulder and left shoulder are blocked. There is currently no estimate for when lanes might reopen.

NewsChannel 5 will update this article as more information is made available.

