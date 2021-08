ONE PERSON IS DEAD FOLLOWING A SHOOTING THAT HAPPENED OVERNIGHT IN HERMITAGE. — One person is dead following a shooting that happened overnight in Hermitage.

Metro police say the incident took place in the 4000 block of Lebanon Pike shortly before 10:30 p.m. Friday.

No details were offered on the circumstances, victim or suspect; however, the suspect has not yet been taken into custody.

This article will be updated as more details are made available.