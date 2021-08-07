One dead in overnight Nashboro Village crash involving pedestrian

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A woman is dead after she was struck by a vehicle in Nashboro Village late Friday night.

According to Metro Nashville police, the incident took place just before 11:30 p.m. on Bell Road and Nashboro Boulevard.

The woman who died was in the middle of Bell Road when another woman driving toward Smith Springs Road hit her with her car. The driver stopped to call police.

A witness on scene corroborated the story given by the driver. The driver also showed no signs of impairment. Police allowed her to leave the scene.

No other details were immediately available.

This story will be updated as new information is released.