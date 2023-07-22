Watch Now
One dead in single-vehicle car crash on Briley Parkway

Posted at 9:48 AM, Jul 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-22 10:48:13-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Lascassas man is dead after a single-vehicle car crash on Briley Parkway West at the I-24 West, Clarksville exit.

Metro Police report that Jeremiah Collins, 18, was driving a 2004 GMC Canyon pick-up truck at a high rate of speed when he attempted to exit, causing the truck to leave the roadway and roll multiple times before coming to a stop in a grassy area.

Collins was transported to Skyline Medical Center for treatment of his injuries, where he later died.

There were no signs of impairment at the scene.

