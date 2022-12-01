Watch Now
One dead, one in critical condition after overdose at Ashland City residential treatment program

Posted at 7:07 PM, Nov 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-30 20:48:42-05

ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (WTVF) — One teen girl is dead and another is in critical condition after authorities said the two overdosed on an over-the-counter medication from an Ashland City residential treatment program.

The incident happened at Oak Plains Academy this week. Investigators with the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office determined the 15-year-old girls gained access to a nurse's door to take a bottle and several blister packs of Benadryl on the night of Nov. 28.

Police said the girls drank an undetermined amount of the Benadryl and fell unconscious during morning classes on Nov. 29.

Medical personnel pronounced one of the girls dead in the emergency room. The other was transported to Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt.

The investigation is still ongoing, authorities said.

