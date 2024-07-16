One dead, one injured after shooting in East Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — One person is dead and another is in the hospital after a shooting in East Nashville on Tuesday morning.
The call came in at 7:20 a.m., and authorities said the shooting could be a domestic incident.
Police said they would release more information later in the day.
This is what we know about this situation right now. We will update this story when we know more.
Carrie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/2e/72/be0f23854c54a228c9d6138c9847/carrie-recommends-header.png
Ben: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/df/c4/19fa7c504480938f39a431e3b276/ben-recommends-header.png
Amy: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/b9/b6/1408516a4a91b97639b178fc1ba9/amy-recommends-header.png
Rhori: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/5b/25/a224d13d47739165c92b94e643db/rhori-recommends-header.png
“Here’s a great story that proves everyone has something to give, regardless of age OR personal challenges. Our Austin Pollack introduces us to Ms Sylvia Mooney. At age 80, she’s not sitting still. Instead, she using her skills to craft compassion for others… one stitch at a time. Her crochet creations go to non-profits to help our homeless neighbors. You’ll be surprised to learn she does it all, while facing a serious health issue. Bravo Sylvia!”
-Rhori Johnston