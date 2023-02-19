One dead, one injured after shooting on Dickerson Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Investigations are underway after a deadly shooting on Dickerson Pike Saturday night.

Metro Police responded to the 2000 block of Dickerson Pike just after 10:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, officials discovered that two males had been shot. One of the victims passed away as a result of his injuries.

The other victim was transported from the scene to Skyline Medical Center. No information on the condition of this victim is available at this time.

NewsChannel 5 will continue to update this story as more details are made available.