One dead, one injured after shooting on Dickerson Pike

WTVF
Posted at 4:57 AM, Feb 19, 2023
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Investigations are underway after a deadly shooting on Dickerson Pike Saturday night.

Metro Police responded to the 2000 block of Dickerson Pike just after 10:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, officials discovered that two males had been shot. One of the victims passed away as a result of his injuries.

The other victim was transported from the scene to Skyline Medical Center. No information on the condition of this victim is available at this time.

NewsChannel 5 will continue to update this story as more details are made available.

