NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — One man is dead and another is injured after a shooting near a bar in Midtown early Saturday morning.

According to Metro police, the shooting took place outside of Vibes on Demonbreun Street just after 2 p.m.

A restaurant employee said he heard arguing outside, followed by gun shots.

The suspect in the shooting is not yet in custody.

This article will be updated as more information is made available.