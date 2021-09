NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — One person was killed and a second person was injured in a crash in East Nashville early Thursday.

The crash was reported shortly after 2:00a.m. on Eastland Avenue, near Mitchell Road.

Metro Nashville Police Department's fatal crash investigation team was at the scene looking into the circumstances of the crash.

A portion of Eastland Avenue was closed for the investigation.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.