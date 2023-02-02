One dead, one officer in the hospital, following library shooting in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WTVF) — One Memphis Police Department officer is in the hospital following a shooting at an East Memphis Library.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said it all started around 12 p.m. after Memphis police officers responded to a business in the 5100 block of Poplar Avenue.

According to investigators, a man was trespassing and was told to leave.

Authorities said about 30 minutes later, MPD officers were called to Poplar White Station Library because the same man was fighting with someone inside.

A spokesperson with the TBI says when the two officers approached the man, he pulled out a gun and shot one of the officers.

Police say the second officer then fired back—shooting and killing the suspect.

Investigators have not released the name of the deceased or the injured Memphis Police Officer.

The TBI says the officer is in extremely critical condition at Regional One Hospital.