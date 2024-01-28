One dead, three injured in 4 a.m. crash Sunday, including a 23-month-old

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Sunday morning at 4 a.m., the driver of a Chevrolet Malibu was traveling eastbound towards Reynolds Road when it crossed the double yellow line and struck another car — a Ford Focus — head on.

Everyone involved in the crash was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for help. However, 26-year-old Christina Holt Maclin, a passenger in the Ford Focus, died at the hospital.

The 63-year-old driver of the Focus and a 23-month-old child in the backseat had non life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Malibu, 24-year-old Adrian Edwin, also had non life-threatening injuries. A search warrant was obtained for his blood sample after he admitted to consuming alcohol before driving.