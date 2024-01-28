Watch Now
News

Actions

One dead, three injured in 4 a.m. crash Sunday, including a 23-month-old

police
(Source: Raycom Media)
(Source: Raycom Media)
police
Posted at 5:31 PM, Jan 28, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-28 18:31:30-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Sunday morning at 4 a.m., the driver of a Chevrolet Malibu was traveling eastbound towards Reynolds Road when it crossed the double yellow line and struck another car — a Ford Focus — head on.

Everyone involved in the crash was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for help. However, 26-year-old Christina Holt Maclin, a passenger in the Ford Focus, died at the hospital.

The 63-year-old driver of the Focus and a 23-month-old child in the backseat had non life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Malibu, 24-year-old Adrian Edwin, also had non life-threatening injuries. A search warrant was obtained for his blood sample after he admitted to consuming alcohol before driving.


Carrie's recommends:

People are going without food. Legislators call out Tennessee for SNAP backlog.

"Local journalism is important – case and point Alexandra Koehn's persistent work to shine a light on the massive backlog of SNAP benefit applications. Lawmakers took notice and started asking questions. The problem isn't solved yet, and we're still asking questions. I hope lawmakers are too."

-Carrie Sharp

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-S5-WX-No-Safer-Place.jpg

Storm 5 Weather