One dead, three injured in Roane County shooting in East Tennessee

Active shooter suspect is in custody
Posted at 6:18 PM, Mar 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-30 19:18:56-04

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — An active shooter suspect is in custody, Roane County Sheriff Jack Stockton told WATE in Knoxville.

District Attorney Russell Johnson said four people, including the alleged shooter, were shot, according to reports to WATE. At least one person has died. The condition of the others are not known at this time.

The suspect was shot by a law enforcement officer, Johnson said to WATE. Stockton identified the suspect as Brian Wilson.

The 2800 block of Roane State Highway is closed Thursday afternoon due to police activity. A TBI spokesperson said agents were requested for an officer-involved shooting at Roane State Highway near Ruritan Road.

Multiple LifeStar helicopters have been deployed.

