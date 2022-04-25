One dead, two injured following barrage of gunfire in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WTVF) — A barrage of gunfire rang out in Springfield around 10:00 p.m. Saturday, April 23.

Robertson County Dispatch responded to a call complaining about gunshots that were being fired near 15th Avenue West at Bessie Street.

Robertson County Sheriff's Department officers were dispatched alongside officers from the Springfield Police Department to the scene.

Shortly after officers went to investigate, Robertson County Dispatch received a call about an individual who had been grazed in the leg by a projectile from a firearm. The individual was lying in the parking lot at 2012 Memorial Boulevard. The victim was given treatment for minor injuries by Robertson County EMS.

Following the incident on Memorial Boulevard, officers were sent to Tristar Northcrest Medical Center. An individual at the hospital had been suffering from a possible gunshot wound. The male victim succumbed to the injuries.

No information about the identity of the individual has been released at this time. An autopsy has not been requested by the Medical Examiner's Office.

Later in the night, a maroon Nissan Altima was discovered on 18th Avenue West near J.L. Patterson Boulevard. Investigators processed the scene and several items of evidence were collected for the investigation. The vehicle has since been towed from the scene for further investigation.

This incident is a part of an ongoing investigation by the Springfield Police Department Detective Division. This is believed to be connected to an isolated event involving a dispute among parties.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Springfield Police Department at 615-384-8422.