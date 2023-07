NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — One person is dead and two people are injured after a car crash on I-65 South near Trinity Lane.

Officials first responded to the scene of the crash around 2:22 a.m. Metro Police reports that the collision occurred between two vehicles, but no information regarding the cause of the crash is available at this time.

The condition of those injured has not been released.

