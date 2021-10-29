Watch
News

Actions

One dead, two injured in East Nashville shooting

The shooting happened Thursday night on North 9th Street
items.[0].image.alt
Sandra Galvez, NewsChannel 5
One dead, two injured in East Nashville shooting
One dead, two injured in East Nashville shooting
One dead, two injured in East Nashville shooting
One dead, two injured in East Nashville shooting
Posted at 4:30 AM, Oct 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-29 05:36:44-04

EAST NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — One person was killed and two more were injured in a shooting in East Nashville Thursday night.

The shooting was reported at about 11:15p.m. Thursday on North 9th Street, just south of Smiley Street.

Metro police said all the victims were men. At this point, investigators have not said when led to the gunfire.

According to Metro Nashville Police Department's Crime Data Dashboard, there have been two other homicides in that zip code so far this year. As for the immediate neighborhood, there were two aggravated assaults reported on the same street this year, both in the springtime.

This is a developing story. Keep checking NewsChannel5.com for updates.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap