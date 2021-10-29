One dead, two injured in East Nashville shooting

EAST NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — One person was killed and two more were injured in a shooting in East Nashville Thursday night.

The shooting was reported at about 11:15p.m. Thursday on North 9th Street, just south of Smiley Street.

Metro police said all the victims were men. At this point, investigators have not said when led to the gunfire.

According to Metro Nashville Police Department's Crime Data Dashboard, there have been two other homicides in that zip code so far this year. As for the immediate neighborhood, there were two aggravated assaults reported on the same street this year, both in the springtime.

